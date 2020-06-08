Police impersonator caught in Huron County

A man from Wallaceburg, Ont. has been charged after impersonating a peace officer, provincial police say.

Since April, multiple detachments in southwestern Ontario have been warning drivers of fake cops pulling people over and asking them about essential worker status.

The latest impersonator was caught by Huron County OPP last Thursday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Police said an officer was patrolling on Bluewater Veteran's Highway (Highway 21), when an SUV that resembled a police vehicle passed by the officer. At the time, the officer waved to what he thought was a colleague. However, police said, the officer became suspicious because no other officers were known to be in the area at the time.

Shortly after, the officer stopped the driver of the SUV and realized the man was wearing clothing that resembled that of a tactical police officer uniform and was also carrying items commonly used by police.

The 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with Personating a Peace Officer.

The man has since been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court in August.

Provincial police are asking anyone who has been recently stopped by a vehicle resembling an unmarked police car and has concerns of the officer not being genuine to contact them or Crime Stoppers.