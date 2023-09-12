Police identify victim of Capitol Hill shooting

Police are looking for anyone who spoke to the victim of a fatal shooting in the days before he was found in Capitol Hill on Saturday. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

Investigators have identified the man shot and killed during the early hours of Saturday morning, sending officers rushing to the city's northwest neighbourhood of Capitol Hill.

They say 33-year-old Jordan Jacques-Vetten was the victim of the fatal shooting. The identification came Tuesday after an autopsy by the chief medical examiner.

Police are now seeking anyone who spoke with the victim on Friday or Saturday.

Investigators say they were first called to the 1700 block of 18 Avenue N.W. around 3:50 a.m. on Saturday after neighbours reported gunshots in the area.

When police arrived, they found a male in medical distress in front of a home.

Police previously told CBC News they are looking into whether the man was shot in front of the home, or, if he was shot in the nearby area and moved to the location where he was found.

The male was treated by EMS but died of his injuries at the scene.