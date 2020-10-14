Police identify Nottingham street attack victim

Police have named a 20-year-old man who died after being attacked near a shopping mall.

Keany Kristal Kissingou-Mabiala, from the St Ann’s area of Nottingham, died at the scene after reports of a stabbing near the city’s Victoria Centre on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a tragic incident that has resulted in a young man losing his life.

“At this moment in time, we are not looking for anyone else as part of our inquiries and I would like to thank the public for their cooperation and information to help us understand the circumstances of this attack.

“We are aware that Keany was a prominent figure in the local music scene and we understand that people are incredibly saddened to have learned of his death.

“For someone so young to have lost their life is always a tragedy and our thoughts remain with Keany’s family, who are being supported by specially-trained officers.”