Police identify man killed in Brampton parking lot

A man who was shot in a Brampton parking lot on Thursday evening has been identified as Aomar Abdolah, 36, of Milton, Peel Region police say.

Police were called to the area of Bramsteele Road and Rutherford Road South at about 7:11 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators said the shooting happened outside a business.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and died shortly afterwards.

"Police believe this was a targeted incident and that no evidence suggests any public safety threat," police said in a news release on Saturday.

Police say a white four-door newer-model Scion with black rims was seen leaving the area shortly after the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious is being urged to call Peel police or Crime Stoppers.