Police identify homicide victim of shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Cory William Thomas, 33, is seen in a handout photo from police who identified him as the victim of a shooting in a Maple Ridge, B.C., home late Friday morning. (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team - image credit)

Homicide investigators released the name of a man who died of gunshot wounds in a Maple Ridge, B.C. attack on Friday.

The shooting victim was identified as Cory William Thomas, 33.

He was shot in a residence on the 11900-block of 216 Street around 11:40 a.m.

Police suspect the shooting was targeted, and that it was connected to the local drug trade.

Shane MacKichan

But the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said it does not believe the killing was linked to the Lower Mainland's ongoing and increasingly fatal gang conflict.

IHIT released Thomas' identity in hopes members of the public will come forward to help "further identify witnesses and associates" he had, or his activities before the incident.

"Homicide investigators continue to canvass for witnesses and video footage" from the area at the time, IHIT said in a statement.

The squad said officers completed their examination of the crime scene alongside members of the B.C. Coroners Service, Ridge Meadows RCMP and the RCMP's Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

"We are able to confirm this is an isolated incident," said IHIT Sgt. David Lee in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.