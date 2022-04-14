Police identify gunman in 2003 shooting of a North Texas cop, but he won’t go to court

James Hartley
·5 min read
Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives

Officer Jeff Garner was a motorcycle officer in North Richland Hills 19 years ago when he tried to pull over a red Jeep Wrangler for making an unsafe turn in front of him.

What Garner, who was 29 at the time, didn’t know on the afternoon of March 3, 2003, was that the man he was pulling over had just robbed a bank in neighboring Watauga. Garner pursued the man from Bursey Road to 7900 Smithfield Road when the driver left the road and made a U-turn. He opened fire, hitting the officer in the leg.

Garner returned fire, striking the Jeep in the tailgate, but the gunman got away.

Now Garner, a captain with the department, finally knows who shot him after DNA data in a forensic genetic genealogy test gave them the name of a man living in Oklahoma.

Mark Alan Long, identified by forensic genetic genealogy company Indentifinders Internation, shot Garner on March 3, 2003 after he robbed a bank in Watauga, according to a news release from police.

Long was to be charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer, aggravated robbery and two counts of robbery, according to the release. His bond would be set at $675,000. But when authorities with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations went to serve arrest warrants they learned he’d been found dead near a cell tower in Oklahoma City.

Police said he knew investigators were onto him when he is believed to have killed himself sometime within the last five days.

Authorities in Oklahoma said evidence from the investigation into Long’s death has led them to believe he killed himself, according to the release. The final ruling on his cause of death will be determined by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner.

The search for the man who shot Garner in 2003 sat cold for years before North Richland Hills police Detective Erik Whitlock was assigned to the investigation in 2015. He determined from an analysis of evidence that the shooter was linked to seven bank robberies from 1998 to 2003.

DNA evidence was sent to Parabon Nanolabs in 2018 but the DNA profile was simply that of an unknown man and was not able to provide a specific suspect.

In 2019, Whitlock sent the DNA data to Identifinders International. In December 2021, they told police they’d identified a suspect through public DNA comparison platform GEDMatch.

Undercover detectives went to Oklahoma in February armed with that DNA evidence and began surveillance on Long, getting samples of DNA from items the man used at a restaurant. They submitted that for forensic examination with DNA evidence in three of the bank robberies to which they believed he was connected.

In early April, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations detectives got search warrants for Long’s home and a Jeep they believed he used in the Watauga bank robbery. When they went to execute the search warrant, investigators found the revolver Long used to shoot Garner and the Jeep, in which they found a repair to damage on the tailgate consistent with that of a bullet hole.

What happened on March 3, 2003

After 19 years, police are confident it was Long who entered Bank One in the 6600 block of Watauga Road on March 3, 2003 and took an undisclosed amount of money before making his getaway in a mid-1980s red Jeep Wrangler.

The man told a teller he was armed, the FBI said at the time, but no shots were fired and nobody was hurt during the robbery. Witnesses described the person as “a portly man with a prominent mustache,” the Star-Telegram reported in 2003. He was white, about 5-foot-6 or 5-7, around 280 pounds and in his late 30s to mid 40s. He had a long mustache, possible fake, and wore a straw cowboy hat.

The man had acne scars on his face and a bandage over his left eye, the FBI said in 2003. He had an earpiece with a wire hanging from it in his left ear.

Garner, who had been with the department for four and a half years, didn’t know about the robbery when we went to pull Long over after he saw him make an unsafe turn. Police in 2003 said he thought it was a routine traffic stop.

When Garner pursued, Long ran until he went off the road, made a U-turn, pulled a revolver and opened fire at Garner as he drove past him. Garner was hit in the leg but still got off his motorcycle to return fire. Police didn’t know if he’d hit the driver or not, they said in 2003.

Bystanders went to Garner’s aid after the shootout and police responded immediately, a witness told the Star-Telegram in 2003. The shooting led 10 schools in the area to go into lockdown from about 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. or later. Students were told to stay in their classrooms, but weren’t told why. The principal of one school said they wanted to leave it up to parents to decide how much to share with their children.

One woman in 2003 told the Star-Telegram she was coming home early when she saw Garner lying in the grass next door. She and several other bystanders went to tend to his injury briefly until more police arrived and took over.

Within minutes, police had coverage of all the major streets and intersections but took more time to patrol neighborhoods in the area, a police spokesman said in 2003. Traveling those residential roads and getting out of the area before neighboring police agencies were notified was probably how Long escaped, they speculated at the time.

At that time in 2003, police had to pick up a phone and call each neighboring police agency to relay information about who they were looking for, then dispatchers had to relay that information to officers on patrol. It created delays of a few minutes, enough for Long to escape.

It led to criticism of the way police agencies communicated with each other in emergencies like that one.

“No one has an extra person to sit on the phone and just start calling everybody,” one Watauga Department of Public Safety official said in 2003.

Garner was in the hospital overnight from March 3 to March 4, 2003, when he was released around 7 p.m.

This story contains information from the Star-Telegram archives.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • 'I can attack anybody': Pascal Siakam on offensive game

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his matchup with the 76ers, how transition becomes more difficult and the James Harden-Joel Embiid pick and roll.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.