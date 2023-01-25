Police identify ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in southeast Dallas homicide

Harriet Ramos
·1 min read
Dallas Police Department

An 18-year-old has been identified as the suspect in a southeast Dallas homicide, police said on social media.

Dallas police said in a tweet that they are looking for Javar Rokeem Washington in connection with the shooting death of Kendreal Jones, 17. Jones was found in the 400 block of North Jim Miller Road on Jan. 10 with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about Washington’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

