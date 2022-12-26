Police identify 3-year-old girl who was shot and died on Christmas Eve in Kansas City

Police identified the 3-year-old girl who died Christmas Eve after suffering a gunshot wound in a Kansas City home.

Officers found Quezariah Jackson in critical condition when they responded at 6:45 p.m. Saturday to calls of a shooting in the 7800 block of James A. Reed Road, according to a statement from Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Quezariah was taken to a hospital, where she died later that night, Drake said.

Police interviewed witnesses inside the home and believe the shooting was accidental. Officials are not looking for a suspect.

The medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death.

This is the second accidental shooting to result in the death of a child in the Kansas City metro over the holiday season. A 4-year old child was shot and killed in late November in Kansas City, Kansas in what also appeared to be an accidental shooting in the 3600 block of North 123rd Street.