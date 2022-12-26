Police identify 3-year-old girl who was shot and died on Christmas Eve in Kansas City

Andrea Klick
·1 min read
(Getty Images)

Police identified the 3-year-old girl who died Christmas Eve after suffering a gunshot wound in a Kansas City home.

Officers found Quezariah Jackson in critical condition when they responded at 6:45 p.m. Saturday to calls of a shooting in the 7800 block of James A. Reed Road, according to a statement from Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Quezariah was taken to a hospital, where she died later that night, Drake said.

Police interviewed witnesses inside the home and believe the shooting was accidental. Officials are not looking for a suspect.

The medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death.

This is the second accidental shooting to result in the death of a child in the Kansas City metro over the holiday season. A 4-year old child was shot and killed in late November in Kansas City, Kansas in what also appeared to be an accidental shooting in the 3600 block of North 123rd Street.

Latest Stories

  • Lincolnshire: 'Significant' fall in hare coursing offences - police

    New legislation is helping to reduce the number of coursing offences, Lincolnshire Police say.

  • Norman conquest boat project could be dead in the water - because of EU red tape

    When William the Conqueror set off from Normandy to invade England in 1066, it was a mammoth undertaking.

  • A Tesla driver watched in horror as another Tesla burst into flames after hitting a barrier

    Josh Kaplan spoke with the other driver, who said he was using the Autopilot system when his Tesla failed to follow a bend and then struck a barrier.

  • ‘Avatar 2’ Nears $900 Million Worldwide as ‘Babylon’ Bombs at Holiday Box Office

    "The Way of Water" was the only major ticket seller as Christmas Day totals hit a 20-year low

  • Russia's isolation from global markets is withering its economy and will wreck its status as an energy superpower, experts say

    "What they propose to do is a recipe for long-term stagnation," an economist said. Russia's trade with both sanctioning and non-sanctioning nations is way down.

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Magic rally past Rockets 116-110 for 7th win in 8 games

    HOUSTON (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 25 points, rookie Paolo Banchero had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 116-110 on Wednesday night. The Magic took their first lead when Cole Anthony, who finished with 15 points, drilled a 3-pointer to make it 96-95 with 7:11 remaining. Orlando has won seven of eight since beginning the season 5-20. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 31 points for the Rockets, who dropped their fourth strai

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Hourlong delay to kickoff forced by cold no issue for Texans

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith took a nap, and the Texans simply pushed back their pregame schedule by an hour. While the Tennessee Titans had little desire to talk about anything other than finding a way to end a skid that now has reached five straight after a 19-14 loss to the Texans on Saturday and not the delay before playing the coldest home game in franchise history. The extreme cold and power outages in the region forced the delay announced about 90 minutes before kicko

  • Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize $15M, 2-year contract

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024. He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Lugo also could earn $1.5 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 14, 18, 22, 26 and 30. He gets a hotel suite on road trips. A 33-year-old right-

  • Rams, Bucs, Packers earn wins on same day in upside-down NFC

    Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers led comeback wins and the Los Angeles Rams dominated Russell Wilson and the Broncos. It was a triumphant Christmas for the Buccaneers, Packers and Rams as many figured it would be when the schedule was released in May. The NFC’s top three preseason Super Bowl favorites were expected to be jockeying for playoff positioning Sunday. Instead, the Rams (5-10) are trying to avoid the most losses by a defending Super Bowl champion. The Packers (7-8) need help just to make th

  • Popovich, Parker, Nowitzki, Wade among Hall of Fame nominees

    Gregg Popovich has been at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony many times over the years, always there to show support for someone on the stage. Next year, he may be there in a different capacity. The NBA’s all-time winningest coach — who has quietly declined overtures from the Hall in the past — is among the list of prominent first-time nominees for the 2023 class released Wednesday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Also on the ballot for the first time: Dirk Nowitzki, Tony P

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s