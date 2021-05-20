Police identify 28-year-old victim of northeast Edmonton homicide

Police taped off Norshire Gardens condo complex Sunday after 28-year-old Gordy Loos was found dead. (Scott Neufueld/CBC - image credit)

Police have identified the victim in a homicide in northeast Edmonton early Sunday morning

The body of Gordy Loos, 28, was located by police early Sunday morning.

An autopsy confirmed Thursday Loos was killed, but police withheld the cause of death citing investigative reasons, according to an Edmonton Police Service news release.

Police said officers were called to a disturbance at a multi-unit residence in the Kildare neighbourhood at 2:25 a.m. Sunday.

Once they arrived at the building at 80th Street and 142nd Avenue, officers found Loos dead. Police provided no further information about the incident. The Norshire Gardens condo complex was cordoned off with police tape Sunday as officers investigated.

Homicide detectives are asking for any dashcam or security footage from the area at the time of the incident.

Loos' death is the first of three suspicious deaths reported over the past week.

An autopsy was completed yesterday on a woman who was found dead in Athlone neighbourhood in northwest Edmonton Saturday. There was no indication of foul play, police said, but the medical examiner was awaiting a toxicology report before determining the cause and manner of death.

Monday, officers found a 57-year-old man dead in a residence in west Edmonton's Thorncliff neighbourhood after responding to a "trouble not known call", police said. A man, known to the deceased, was later arrested nearby.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.