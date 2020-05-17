Police identify 2 men killed in shooting in Oakville, Ont. parking lot

Police west of Toronto have identified two men killed in what is believed to be a "targeted" shooting in an Oakville, Ont. parking lot early Saturday.

The men have been identified as Afheed (Al) Rehmtulla, 43, and Kareem Wade, 34.

In a news release on Sunday, Halton Regional Police said two other people wounded in the shooting will not be identified.

Police said the two are expected to make a full recovery. They are currently in hospital.

Officers have not yet determined a motive for the double homicide and no arrests have been made.

"At this time, the motive for the shooting remains unknown. It is believed that the shooting was targeted," police said in the release.

The shooting happened in a parking lot outside PurePages, a company providing custom internet and wi-fi services, on Iroquois Shore Road near Eighth Line.

Police said they received a call about shots fired in the area at about 3:10 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to a commercial business in an industrial area and found one man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a second man was pronounced dead in hospital.

Robert Krbavac/CBC

Detectives are urging anyone who has dashboard camera video, or home or business surveillance video, from the area of Iroquois Shore Road and Eighth Line between midnight and 3:30 a.m. on Saturday to come forward.

Investigators would also like to speak to the driver of a white sedan that was seen in the area at the time. The driver of this vehicle is not believed to be involved.

Police extended their sympathies to the families of the two men who died.

"On behalf of the Halton Regional Police Service, we extend our condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. Both families request their privacy during this difficult time," police said.