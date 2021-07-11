Police identify 10 more victims in Surfside condo collapse. Death toll has reached 90
Miami-Dade Police on Sunday released the names of 10 more people whose bodies have been pulled from the rubble of the Surfside building collapse.
As of Sunday morning, authorities have confirmed that at least 90 people died after Champlain Towers South partially collapsed the morning of June 24. Another 31 people are still missing.
The victims named Sunday are:
Maria Gabriela Camou, 64, who was recovered Thursday
Julio Cesar Velasquez,66, who was recovered Friday
Lorenzo De Oliveira Leone, 5, who was recovered Thursday
Alfredo Leone, 48, who was recovered Thursday
Maria Torre, 76, who was recovered Thursday
Richard Augustine, 77, who was recovered Tuesday
Luis Sadovnic, 28, who was recovered Wednesday
Edgar Gonzalez, 42, who was recovered Thursday
Alexia Maria Pettengill Lopez Moreira, 9, who was recovered Wednesday
Anna Sophia Pettengill Lopez Moreira, 6, who was recovered Wednesday
