Police ID man shot by Kansas City officer after he allegedly tried to pull gun

Authorities identified the 23-year-old man shot Wednesday by a Kansas City police officer after he tried to retrieve a handgun from his waistband, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

DeAnthony Tanner, of Kansas City, was shot about noon near East 25th Street and Jackson Avenue in the city’s East Community Team South neighborhood. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

The highway patrol, which is investigating the shooting, said members of the U.S. Marshals’ Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force were searching for Tanner, who was wanted on a federal probation violation and a Jackson County warrant for aggravated assault.

Tanner in 2019 pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He had been sentenced to 30 months in prison.

When officers found him Wednesday, they tried to arrest Tanner but he took off on foot, police said.

Tanner at one point tried to retrieve an AR-15-style handgun from his waistband, Lowe said. The officer, who “feared for his life,” shot Tanner in the arm, he said. Tanner then tried to break into a residence, but was arrested by another officer, police said.

Lowe previously said he did not know which agency the officer worked for. The patrol later said the officer is employed by the Kansas City Police Department and is assigned to the federal task force as a special deputy U.S. marshal.