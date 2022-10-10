Police hunting man who threw acid over TV presenter Katie Piper

Police are urgently hunting the man who threw acid over television presenter Katie Piper after he was recalled to jail for breaching his licence conditions.

Stefan Sylvestre, from Shepherd's Bush, west London, was given a life sentence in 2009 for the attack and was told he must serve a minimum of six years before he would be eligible for parole.

He was released in 2018 when he was aged 30, a time Ms Piper has said was "really difficult" for her.

A Probation Service spokeswoman said on Sunday: "We are urgently working with the police to bring the offender back to prison where he'll face longer behind bars."

Sylvestre was recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

Ms Piper suffered horrific injuries in the acid attack that left her permanently scarred.

She was left fighting for her life after obsessive ex-boyfriend Daniel Lynch arranged for Sylvestre to throw the corrosive liquid in March 2008.

Lynch was jailed for life with a minimum of 16 years for sexually assaulting Piper and telling Sylvestre to throw acid on her.

In court, Lynch and Sylvestre were told by Judge Nicholas Browne QC they were "the face of pure evil".