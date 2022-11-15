Police hunt teens after Plumstead Post Office worker threatened with gun

A group of teenagers who reportedly threatened a southeast London Post Office worker with a gun after he refused to sell them alcohol are being hunted by police.

The six men - thought to be aged around 16 to 18 - entered the shop in Plumstead High Street about 5.20pm on Saturday, September 10, and asked the shopkeeper for alcohol.

When he refused to sell it to them, one of the group “produced a hand gun and threatened the shopkeeper”, says the Met.

(Met Police)

The group then left the Post Office and headed towards Plumstead Railway Station.

They are wanted by the Met for conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

A Met Police spokesman said: “The main suspect, seen to be carrying the hand gun is described as a white male, wearing a dark grey tracksuit, a black side-bag, a black beanie and black and white trainers. He is of a slim build.”

The force on Tuesday issued CCTV stills of six men they want to identify, and are appealing for help from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 1684/20Oct. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.