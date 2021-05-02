Police hunt parachutists jumping off Mission Impossible film set

The train-track at Darlton Quarry specially built for the Mission Impossible 7 filming - Danny Lawson/PA

Parachutists who were spotted jumping off a Mission Impossible film set are being hunted by police in Derbyshire.

A disused quarry in Stoney Middleton is currently being used to shoot the new blockbuster starring Tom Cruise.

The site features a section of a railway that runs out into Darlton Quarry over a sheer drop which is now being used by adrenaline junkies to base jump from.

The sport involves diving off a great height before immediately opening one’s parachute to gently glide to the ground.

Officers were called to the quarry on Saturday evening after receiving reports that a thrill-seeking duo had been launching themselves off the railway bridge built for Mission Impossible 7.

It is believed the pair had landed safely and suffered no injuries.

Although Derbyshire Police had searched the area they were unable to find the “unauthorised” jumpers.

While the site does have its own security to deter trespassers, police said they have limited power in this situation and were called to provide assistance.

Rehearsals for the blockbuster at the quarry are expected to be completed within the next month.

But the quarry’s use as a film set has provoked discontent from locals in Stoney Middleton.

After the Peak District National Park Authority (PDNPA) approved the production company’s planning application to shoot a train crash scene at the quarry, several residents voiced fears over the large numbers of visitors the site could attract.

During the public consultation period for the application, Robin and Elizabeth Longbottom told the PDNPA: “This is a quiet rural area within the Peak District National Park and is not suitable for a large influx of spectators and workforce.

“Surely this type of enactment could be done more economically and with less effort and disturbance by being digitally generated.”

Nicola and Chris Rose added: “While we are not objecting to the proposed works and filming and the location manager has been kind enough to meet with us to discuss the proposals in detail, we do have serious concerns about people wanting to view what is going on.

“The film is now well known generally and there is even 'chatter' on social media about visiting to view what is going on.”