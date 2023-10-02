Police hunt man after stabbing in East Ham restaurant

Josh Salisbury
·1 min read
Man police wish to speak to in connection with East Ham stabbing (Met Police)
Man police wish to speak to in connection with East Ham stabbing (Met Police)

Police are hunting a man after a restaurant-goer was stabbed while attempting to break up a fight in East Ham.

Officers said the victim was stabbed in the arm which may result in “life-changing injuries” during the incident at a restaurant on Barking Road, near the junction with Arragon Road, on Saturday 1 April, at around 4.45am.

Police did not name the venue.

The incident unfolded when a man in his 30s visited the venue to buy some food.

While inside, a male suspect started arguing and fighting with others, police said. The victim attempted to calm the situation but was stabbed in the arm.

The suspect then left in a dark blue Audi car.

Officers have now released an image of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

CCTV shows a number of people in the vicinity of the incident, who police urged to come forward if they witnessed the attack.

Police ask anyone with information to email p260959@met.police.uk, or call 101 with reference CAD5922/30MAY23. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.