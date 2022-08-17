Police hunt for man who 'abducted girl, 7, and took her into woods' in Droylsden, Greater Manchester

Police are hunting a man suspected of abducting a seven-year-old girl and taking her into some woods on Wednesday afternoon.

Greater Manchester Police said they were alerted to the incident in the town of Droylsden at about 4pm and suspect the girl was taken on Warne Road into a wooded area near the disused railway track towards Manchester Road.

The child was safely reunited with her family a short time later, the force said, and officers are searching for the man.

There is a large police presence in the area.

Detectives have issued two images of a man they urgently want to speak to about the incident and urged anyone who sees him to call 999.

The first image was captured moments after the reported abduction, while the second is from around 30 minutes later, police said.

In the second image, the man appears to be wearing his jacket around his waist on Gainsborough Road.