Police hunt Hampstead Heath flasher after series of indecent exposures

Police are investigating a series of indecent exposures on Hampstead Heath (file picture) (AFP via Getty Images)

Police have appealed for information after a series of indecent exposures on Hampstead Heath.

Detectives have received four reports of a lone man approaching women in the south east area of Hampstead Heath exposing himself before asking them if they want to have sex with him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The incidents happened between Tuesday, June 6, and Wednesday, June 7, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

Detectives believe the offences could have been committed by the same person and are working to trace him.

The suspect is described as having tanned skin, with short brown hair, dark eyes, clean shaven, between 5”6-8 tall and aged around 25-35.

Additional patrols across the heath have been ongoing and specialist detectives are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the suspect.

They are asking for anyone who was on the heath between the 6 and 7 of June, in the early evening, to think about whether they saw anyone matching the description or a man showing suspicious or concerning behaviour.

They want to hear from anyone who thinks they saw something that could assist their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Joel Gregory from the Central North Serious Sexual Offences Team said: “We understand this may be concerning to those who use the heath however I’d like to reassure the local community we have stepped up patrols and are working thoroughly to identify the person or persons responsible for these abhorrent offences.

“We have carried out extensive enquiries and two weeks on from the sexual assault I am asking anyone who was in the park this time last two weeks ago, to think back to if they saw a man acting suspiciously or matching the description.

“We are taking these offences extremely seriously but are keeping an open mind as to whether they were committed by the same man. It is imperative that he is identified but we need the public’s help. Anyone who has information that they think can help us is urged to make contact immediately. We are also working closely with Camden Council who are supporting our investigation.

“Any form of violence against women is deeply concerning and we do not underestimate the seriousness of these offences.”

Anyone who has information that could help police can contact them online via met.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 7955/06JUN23.

To report information anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online or call 0800 555 111.