Police hunt for convicted dangerous driver who escaped from court dock

Police are hunting for a man who has been on the run for more than two weeks after bursting out of a court dock and escaping as he was being jailed for a driving offence.

Nathan Oloyowang, 22, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court in north London on June 4 to be sentenced for dangerous driving.

As he was told he would be jailed for 10 months, he climbed out of the dock, breaking a perspex screen, and ran out of the court building.

Oloyowang lives in Camden in north London and is black, 6ft 1in with short dark hair.

Nathan Oloyowang, who is on the run after escaping from a court dock (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Police have advised the public not to approach him if they see him, but to call 999 immediately.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference 5033/04JUN, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.