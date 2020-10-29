Third body found in police hunt for ‘extremely dangerous’ man after woman and son discovered dead

Anthony Russell is being searched for by police. (West Midlands Police)

Police hunting for a man suspected of double murder are investigating whether a newly-discovered body is connected to him.

Officers are searching for Anthony Russell, 38, who is wanted in connection with the killings of a mother and son in Coventry.

Russell is believed by West Midlands Police to be “extremely dangerous” and should not be approached.

A body was found in Leamington at midday on Thursday and officers are trying to establish her identity and whether the discovery is linked to the suspect.

Police are already investigating the killing of David and Julie Williams in Coventry. David, 32, originally went missing on 20 October and was found at a flat in Coventry on 26 October.

His mother Julie, 58, was found at her flat in the same city late on 25 October. Post mortems are due to take place to establish both their causes of death.

Police have urged anyone who sees Russell to call 999 immediately, and he has links to Coventry and Warwickshire.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police.

Assistant Chief Constable Jayne Meir said: “I can’t stress enough how important it us that we find and arrest Russell, and we really need the public’s help to do that.”

She added: “We know he sometimes sleeps rough, and is a drug user.

“It’s early in the investigation, but we have information to suggest that Russell may be linked to the death of the woman found near Leamington today.

“We are working hard to identify her, and to find and arrest Russell.”