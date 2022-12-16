Police hope to trace last days of B.C. man found dead in burning vehicle

Shaun Hoole was found dead inside a burning vehicle on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast on Sept. 28, 2022. (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team - image credit)

Homicide investigators are asking for help tracking the last hours of a B.C. man whose body was found inside a burning SUV on the Sunshine Coast earlier this fall.

Firefighters discovered the remains of Sechelt's Shaun Hoole inside a white 2016 Volvo XC90 after putting out a fire on Sept. 28 in the 15500 block of Sunshine Coast Highway in Madeira Park, according to a press release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

"Investigators continue working to build a timeline of Mr. Hoole's movements leading up to his death," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in the release.

"We are urging anyone who had contact with Mr. Hoole in the days leading up to Sept. 28, who has yet to speak to police or those with new information to share, to please come forward."

Anyone with information to share is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.