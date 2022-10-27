Police: Gun taken away earlier was used in school shooting

  This image provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows an AR-15-style rifle used by a 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The gunman was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
    This image provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows an AR-15-style rifle used by a 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The gunman was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
  This image provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows ammunition, magazines and a vest used by a 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
    This image provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows ammunition, magazines and a vest used by a 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The gunman was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
  The outside of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. A fatal shooting just after 9 a.m. at the high school forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety.
    The outside of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. A fatal shooting just after 9 a.m. at the high school forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety. (AP Photo/Michael Phillis)
  Students stand in a parking lot near the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School after a reported shooting at the school in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
    Students stand in a parking lot near the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School after a reported shooting at the school in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
  People embrace in the Schnucks Arsenal parking lot following a shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
    People embrace in the Schnucks Arsenal parking lot following a shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Jordan Opp/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
  Messiah Miller, 16, center, a junior at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, prays with his teacher Ray Parks, second from right, following a shooting at the school on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. "He looked at me, he pointed the gun at me," said Parks, a dance teacher, who came face to face with the gunman.
    Messiah Miller, 16, center, a junior at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, prays with his teacher Ray Parks, second from right, following a shooting at the school on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. "He looked at me, he pointed the gun at me," said Parks, a dance teacher, who came face to face with the gunman. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
  Marie Crane, center, holds a candle during a vigil in Tower Grove Park for the victims of a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
    Marie Crane, center, holds a candle during a vigil in Tower Grove Park for the victims of a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
  A photo of Alexandria Bell rests at the scene of a growing floral memorial to the victims of a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in St. Louis. Bell and teacher Jean Kuczka were killed, along with the gunman, in Monday's shooting.
    A photo of Alexandria Bell rests at the scene of a growing floral memorial to the victims of a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in St. Louis. Bell and teacher Jean Kuczka were killed, along with the gunman, in Monday's shooting. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
  Keisha Acres, mother of Alexzandria Bell, 15, embraces Barbara Edmonds, mother of Jean Kuczka, during a vigil outside Central Visual & Performing Arts and Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience High Schools on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, for the victims and survivors of a shooting at the school on Monday. Fifteen-year-old Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old teacher Jean Kuczka died in the shooting. To the left of Acres is her mother Donna Acres, grandmother to Alexzandria.
    Keisha Acres, mother of Alexzandria Bell, 15, embraces Barbara Edmonds, mother of Jean Kuczka, during a vigil outside Central Visual & Performing Arts and Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience High Schools on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, for the victims and survivors of a shooting at the school on Monday. Fifteen-year-old Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old teacher Jean Kuczka died in the shooting. To the left of Acres is her mother Donna Acres, grandmother to Alexzandria. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
  "She was like a baby sister to me," said Kyla Williams, 17, a cousin to Alexzandria Bell, 15, who hugs Bell's older sister Katelynn Chatman, 19, during a vigil on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, outside Central Visual & Performing Arts and Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience High Schools on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, for the victims and survivors of a shooting at the school on Monday. Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old teacher Jean Kuczka died in the shooting.
    "She was like a baby sister to me," said Kyla Williams, 17, a cousin to Alexzandria Bell, 15, who hugs Bell's older sister Katelynn Chatman, 19, during a vigil on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, outside Central Visual & Performing Arts and Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience High Schools on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, for the victims and survivors of a shooting at the school on Monday. Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old teacher Jean Kuczka died in the shooting.(Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
  Hundreds of attendees release balloons during a vigil outside Central Visual & Performing Arts and Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience High Schools on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, for the victims and survivors of a shooting at the school on Monday.
    Hundreds of attendees release balloons during a vigil outside Central Visual & Performing Arts and Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience High Schools on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, for the victims and survivors of a shooting at the school on Monday. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
JIM SALTER
·3 min read

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police have confirmed that the gunman who forced his way into a high school, killing a student and a teacher and leaving seven others wounded, used an assault rifle that had been taken away from him earlier this month.

A police statement Wednesday night said the mother of Orlando Harris, 19, called police on the evening of Oct. 15 after she found a gun and she wanted it removed. The statement said officers responded but “determined at that time the suspect was lawfully permitted to posses the firearm.”

The statement said someone known to the family was contacted and took possession of it.

Somehow, Harris got the gun back. How that happened is under investigation.

The weapon described by police as an AR-15-style rifle was used in the attack Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Police responded within minutes and confronted and killed the gunman, who graduated from the school last year. He had around 600 rounds of ammunition with him.

Tenth-grader Alexzandria Bell and teacher Jean Kuczka were killed in the attack, and seven 15- and 16-year-olds were wounded. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

“While it is not yet clear when or how the suspect came to be in possession of the firearm after this incident, we can confirm that the firearm involved in this incident is the firearm used in the shooting Monday,” the police statement read.

Earlier Wednesday, Police Commissioner Michael Sack had said the confiscated gun was “believed to be” the same one used in the shooting.

Police believe Harris had intended targets. They have not said if any of the victims were among them.

Harris’ mother was “heartbroken” by the shooting, Sack said. She and other relatives had long dealt with Harris’ mental health issues and even had him committed at times, Sack said at a news conference. They also monitored his mail and often checked his room to make sure he did not have a weapon.

Harris, in a note left behind, lamented that he had no friends, no family, no girlfriend and a life of isolation. His note called it the “perfect storm for a mass shooter.”

“Mental health is a difficult thing,” Sack said. “It’s hard to tell when somebody is going to be violent and act out, or if they’re just struggling, they’re depressed, and they might self-harm.”

Central Visual and Performing Arts shares a building with another magnet school, Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, which also evacuated as the shooting unfolded. Central has 383 students, Collegiate 336.

The building was locked Monday morning and an unarmed security guard saw Harris trying to get in. Sack has declined to say how Harris forced his way inside.

Officers, some of whom were off-duty, arrived four minutes after the 911 call. Amid the chaos of kids, teachers and staff fleeing, officers asked some of them where the gunman was. Eight minutes after arriving, officers located Harris on the third floor, barricaded in a classroom. Police said that when Harris shot at officers, they shot back and broke through the door.

The St. Louis shooting was the first school shooting to involve multiple deaths since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May, according to a list of shootings compiled by Education Week.

