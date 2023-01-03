Police say a green laser was pointed at an airplane landing in Halifax

Halifax RCMP say a green laser was pointed at the flight deck of a plane landing at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Mounties say they are investigating the incident, which happened before 7 a.m. Monday as a flight was preparing to land.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall says that pointing a laser at a plane may seem like a prank but is extremely dangerous and puts everyone on board the flight at risk, especially when a plane is landing.

He says that some laser pens and laser pointers on the market have “incredibly long range," are bright enough to damage someone’s eyes, and can distract or temporarily blind pilots.

Marshall says those responsible for the alleged laser pointing could face criminal charges and charges under the Aeronautics Act, which come with a maximum fine of $100,000.

RCMP say the plane’s pilots believe the laser came from an area near a golf course on Old Guysborough Road.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2023.

---

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press