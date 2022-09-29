Police focus search for Megan Gallagher on stretch of South Saskatchewan River near St. Louis

Megan Gallagher, 30, was last seen in Saskatoon on Sept 19, 2020. Investigators believe she was killed in Saskatoon and her body was taken shortly after her death to the area police are searching. (Brian Gallagher/Facebook - image credit)

Searchers are scouring the South Saskatchewan River northeast of Saskatoon for the remains of Megan Gallagher on the same day an eighth suspect has been charged in connection with her disappearance.

The announcement comes on the same day police charged an eighth suspect in Gallagher's disappearance two years ago. The 30-year-old woman's body has not been found.

On Thursday, Saskatoon police said that about 50 searchers would be scouring the shoreline and landscape near St. Louis. The search is set to run over four days.

"I'm confident that the area we're focusing on is the area we know we have the most likely chance of some success," said Staff Sgt. Grant Obst with the major crimes unit.

"The working theory of the investigation has indicated the murder occurred in Saskatoon, the disposal of the body occurred in the area that we're going to be searching."

The latest suspect to be charged is Robin Tyler John, 34, who has been serving a sentence at a correctional facility on the Beardy's and Okemasis's Cree Nation. He's now been transferred to a cell in Saskatoon.

Robin John/Facebook

John, who is charged with unlawful confinement and aggravated assault, is the second suspect in the Gallagher case connected with a high-profile, fatal, impaired crash in Saskatoon.

He pleaded guilty in 2014 to impaired driving causing death in the collision that killed Saskatoon teen Quinn Stevenson. Stevenson had graduated from Centennial High School in 2013 when a car driven by John plowed into Stevenson's car while he was on his way to work.

John was sentenced to two years in prison and two years probation, and given a three-year driving ban.

Cheyann Peeteetuce, 29, who is charged with first-degree murder in Gallagher's presumed death, killed two teenagers in a crash in 2014. Police said she was impaired at the time and drove a stolen truck through a stop sign, hitting another vehicle. She pleaded guilty in 2015 to two counts of dangerous driving causing death.

Story continues

The crash killed J.P. Haughey, 17, and his passenger, Sarah Wensley, 17. A third girl in the vehicle survived.

Obst says police anticipate more arrests and charges in the Gallagher case.



