As Police Fire Tear Gas At Protesters Outside White House, Donald Trump Vows Militaristic Response: “I Am Your President Of Law And Order”

President Donald Trump vowed to quell unrest across the country on Monday, vowing to take militaristic action and to enforce a 7 p.m. ET curfew in the nation’s capital.

“I am your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters,” Trump said.

But the scene just before he spoke was extraordinary, as police dispersed hundreds of demonstrators who were, peacefully protesting at the intersection of 16th & H, just on the edge of Lafayette Park. Police dispersed tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd, as the corner became especially

Trump is invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807, to mobilize the military to end what he called “riots and lawlessness” in Washington and to take further action if states refuse to take more severe action to end disturbances.

On CNN, Don Lemon described it as a “made for television moment,” noting that Attorney General William Barr appeared in the park just before Trump’s speech as if surveying the troops. “He is doing the exact opposite of what he said in that speech,” Lemon said, referring to the clearing of the protesters, before he warned that the country was “teetering on a dictatorship.”

Soon it became clear that the demonstrators were dispersed at around 6:30 for a photo op. After his brief remarks, Trump walked across the park and the intersection to visit St. John’s Church, the historic structure known as the “Church of the Presidents.” He held up a Bible as he stood before reporters and said, “It’s a great country, that’s my thoughts.”

