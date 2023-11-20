Police, FBI investigate bomb threat made against Run to Feed the Hungry race on Thanksgiving

The Sacramento Police Department and FBI are investigating a bomb threat made against the Run to Feed the Hungry on Thanksgiving Day, the department said in a news release.

While it is not known if the threat is credible, police said it would increase its presence of officers at the charity running event, which will go on as planned.

The investigation into the threat stemmed from an email forwarded to law enforcement on Nov. 13, Sacramento police said. The email contained a bomb threat and police immediately contacted the FBI and event organizer.

“The safety of all participants and spectators at Run to Feed the Hungry is a top priority,” Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said in a statement. “As our federal law enforcement partners are actively and assertively investigating the threatening remarks contained in the email, we are implementing measures to enhance the safety and security of the event.”

Attendees are encouraged to report any suspicious activity by calling the department’s dispatch center at 916-808-5471.

“The FBI is deeply committed to the safety of the communities we serve,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI Sacramento field office in a statement. “While this threat may not be credible, we continue to work with the Sacramento Police Department to thoroughly investigate this alleged threat to protect the Greater Sacramento community.”

Run to Feed the Hungry starts at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday. The race course begins near the J Street entrance to Sacramento State and loops through East Sacramento.

“The safety of our staff, volunteers, participants, partners and community is our top priority, so we will only proceed in-person if we believe we can operate the event securely,” Run to Feed the Hungry organizers said in an email to runners Monday. “We will continue to provide additional information as we receive it.”

Runners who prefer not to attend the event can participate virtually by completing their 5K or 10K race at a location and time of their choosing, organizers said.

Details on how to submit your virtual results will be provided at a later date.