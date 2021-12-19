Police fatally shoot man at site of domestic dispute in Ballantyne area, CMPD says

Police said they shot and killed a man who “forced his way into his ex-wife’s home“ in the Ballantyne area in south Charlotte, and held her 13-year-old daughter at knife-point Saturday night.

The woman managed to leave the house in the 10000 block of Blairbeth Street during the altercation, but her daughter was still inside, police said on Twitter.

An officer had shot the man, CMPD said on Twitter at 8:10 p.m.. Medic pronounced the man dead at the scene

The girl had “multiple stab wounds” and was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. She was the step-daughter of the man who was shot, police said.

No officers were hurt, police said. The name of the person shot and killed by police hasn’t been released.

Blairbeth Street is off Lancaster Highway, N.C. 521.

This is a developing story.