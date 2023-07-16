Police fatally shoot Georgia gunman accused of killing four people: ‘The monster is dead’

Police have fatally shot a Georgia gunman who went on the run after allegedly killing four people in a small town south of Atlanta.

Andre Longmore, 40, was killed during a manhunt on Sunday afternoon, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett confirmed to the WSB-TV station.

“The monster is dead,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett told reporters on Sunday afternoon. “The entire state of Georgia can breathe a little easier tonight.”

This undated photo provided by the Hampton Police Department, in Hampton, Ga., shows Andre Longmore. (AP)

Authorities say that a Henry County deputy and a Clayton County police officer were wounded during the incident, but both are conscious. The deputy was taken by Life Flight to Grady Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

Officials say that officers exchanged gunfire with Longmore twice in nearby Clayton County before he was “neutralised” and declared dead, the sheriff added.

Investigators say that Longmore killed four residents of Dogwood Lakes Drive and Dogwood Ridge around 10.45 am on Saturday.

Hampton Police Chief James Turner identified the victims on Sunday as s Scott Levitt, 67; Shirley Levitt, 66; Steve Blizzard, 65; and Ronald Jeffers, 66.

Police said that Longmore lived in the Dogwood Lakes Drive neighbourhood but they have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

“Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in whatever hole you may be hiding in and bring you into custody. Period,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett told reporters on Saturday.

The entrance to the Dogwood Lakes neighborhood in Hampton, Ga., is shown on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Hampton is a city of 8,500 residents located around an hour south of Atlanta, Georgia. Officials say that the last homicide was reported in 2018 and insisted it is one of the safest communities in the state.

“This community is grieving,” Hampton city manager Alex Cohilas said on Sunday. “We’re thankful we have achieved a resolution in which no more loss of life has occurred.”

And he added: “It’s just not normal for us.”

The murders and the police response are under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.