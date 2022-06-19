Police fail to solve a single burglary in nearly half of the country

Ben Butcher
·8 min read
Burglary

Police have failed to solve a single burglary in neighbourhoods covering nearly half the country over the past three years, a Telegraph investigation has found.

Of more than 32,000 neighbourhoods analysed, 16,000 of them (46 per cent) had all their burglary cases in the past three years closed with no suspect caught and charged by police.

Almost 2,000 of the neighbourhoods - each containing approximately 3,000 residents - recorded at least 25 burglaries, but none were solved. The worst neighbourhood, in Sheffield, went three years without any of its 104 burglaries being solved.

Despite the devastating impact break-ins can have on victims, burglary has not been regarded as a policing priority. Some forces no longer routinely dispatch an officer to investigate the crime.

If there is no CCTV or forensic evidence readily available, the case will often be closed within hours.

Home Office data has shown that police have failed to solve more than one million burglaries over the past six years, as the proportion of offences resulting in a charge fell 40 per cent - from one in 15 (6.3 per cent) in 2016, to one in 25 (4.5 per cent) last year.

Kit Malthouse, the policing minister, said: “I want to see forces being more proactive in both preventing and solving these cases to give the public confidence that they are doing the job.

“Crimes like theft and burglary have a profound impact on victims, so sending a police officer in person to every single domestic burglary is key to catching those responsible. Finding them quicker, and deterring their criminal behaviour in the first place, is how we are going to make our streets safer for everyone.”

Vera Baird, the victims’ commissioner for England and Wales, warned there was a risk burglars would feel they could steal “with impunity” if police fail to investigate incidents.

“It is critical that victims have confidence that the crimes they report are investigated and that offenders do not feel they can commit these offences with impunity,” she said.

Crimes were more likely to remain unsolved in rural areas. Of the 6,361 rural neighbourhoods with burglaries, 3,874 (61 per cent) had none solved. That compared with 41 per cent in urban areas.

Of the 32,075 neighbourhoods analysed, 14,855 (46.3 per cent) had at least one burglary in the past three years of which none were solved.

The worst neighbourhoods were Parson Cross, in Sheffield, where all 104 burglaries were closed without a suspect. New Arley and Fillongley, in Warwickshire, had 99 unsolved cases. In larger districts covering an average of 7,800 people, one in 15 (6.4 per cent) had no burglaries solved over the past three years.

'It's a violation ... but I got no sympathy from the police'

Mavis is not surprised to be told her neighbourhood in the north of Sheffield has more unsolved burglaries than any other in England and Wales in the past three years.

The home of the 76-year-old widow and retired school cook in Parson Green was ransacked by thieves who stole cash, jewellery and a laptop, after smashing a back window during an evening raid.

It has left her feeling nervous about being at home alone and too frightened to give her full name in an area on the outskirts of Sheffield that has had a reputation for anti-social behaviour and drug-taking.

Parson Green is one of 14,000 neighbourhoods where not a single burglary has been solved in the past three years. That accounts for nearly half of the 32,000 neighbourhoods across England and Wales.

But the burglary - one of 104 unsolved break-ins in Parson Green since 2019 - is more than a statistic for Mavis. Recalling the moment she came home to find the smashed window and her belongings gone, she said: “It’s a violation, a horrible thing to happen but I got no sympathy from the police.”

The OAP, who lives alone, said an officer came to visit her three days after she called the police. The officer advised her to install security cameras, telling her: “This is happening day in, day out across the city."

She said the young Pc appeared "disinterested" in her crime. Even though it was logged, she believes nothing was done to find the perpetrators.

“The police did nowt,” she said. “They should be out there catching criminals. I’m not surprised there’s so many unsolved burglaries in my neighbourhood. It’s shocking. It’s probably the same gang coming back time and again.”

'Sense of security severely shaken'

It is a refrain that has become increasingly familiar, despite the falling number of burglaries.

Burglary is a touchstone crime. It is well recorded, as most victims report it for insurance purposes. But it is also one where there may not be physical injury, reducing the need for an “emergency” response - even though everyone, including the police, accepts it can have a devastating impact.

Vera Baird, the victims’ commissioner, said: “Burglary can be a high impact crime. Victims can feel violated by the experience and their sense of security severely shaken.

“The theft of a bike can leave victims without essential transport. And if a family has saved to buy a child a bike and then it is stolen, it can be deeply upsetting if, as will often be the case, there is no money to replace it.”

Despite this, burglary has not been regarded as a policing priority. Some have instead introduced schemes to “screen” crimes to decide if they are likely to be solved. If not, they are not fully investigated.

These have ranged from the apparently bizarre, where Leicestershire did not fully investigate break-ins at odd numbered houses to save money, to the more sophisticated in Norfolk, where AI was used to assess the “solvability” of cases based on 29 factors, such as forensics, CCTV and location.

It means that if there is no CCTV or forensic evidence readily available, the case will often be closed within hours - leaving victims with no prospect of justice and little chance of recovering treasured personal items.

Police urged to visit every burglary

There is, however, a growing move - as the Government’s recruitment of 20,000 extra officers gathers pace - for police to visit the scene of every burglary. It is a move sanctioned by the Government and Andy Cooke, the new HM Chief Inspector of Police and former chief constable of Merseyside.

Mr Cooke believes there has been a loss of focus on proactively targeting criminals, which includes getting to crime scenes quickly and preserving forensic evidence.

“Where we have seen the best results across the country are where there are teams specifically set up to combat those sorts of crimes,” he said. “Some of the good practice is very much linked into that, where the focus is targeting those offenders.

“Burglary is an exceptionally invasive crime. It is something that can devastate people. It needs to be seen as an important part of policing so that communities can be confident in the policing. That’s the reassurance that policing should give.”

Like Manchester and Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire Police has pledged to visit every burglary victim and set up two teams that sit within CID to achieve that. Since April 2019 - when it launched Operation Crooked - burglaries are down by 50.9 per cent, equivalent to 2,500 fewer victims a year.

Det Supt Emma James, head of crime, said: “My message to burglars in this county is simple - we have made Northamptonshire a hostile place for you and our burglary team detectives remain solely dedicated to catching you and putting you behind bars.”

Alex Franklin Smith, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for burglary, said offenders had become smarter about forensics, making it more challenging to investigate when suspects have fled the scene.

“Police are focusing on targeting prolific offenders and organised crime networks, as well as prevention measures by homeowners and businesses,” he said.

'You should feel safe inside your own home'

Back in Parson Green on the outskirts of Sheffield, Dot, 73, a friend of Mavis’, bemoans her unsolved burglary. The thieves broke into her house in October last year, when the retired bookkeeper was visiting her poorly husband in hospital.

“They took a radio and computer, which we had insurance cover for and replaced, but that is not the point,” said Dot. “I reported it to the police and they didn't really want to know. It was more paperwork for them. It may be different if someone was attacked, but that wasn’t the case for me.

“I don't have much faith in our local police force. You never see bobbies on the beat any more, which might help deter criminals. We have had an alarm fitted since it happened but I doubt that would stop thieves breaking in again. It is a worry and makes you feel vulnerable.

“You should feel safe inside your own home, not afraid."

    EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ recent dominance over the Edmonton Elks continued on Saturday. Mitchell Picton’s fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Roughriders remained perfect on the young Canadian Football League season with a 26-16 victory over the Elks, their sixth straight win over Edmonton. “It was a scrappy game, we knew it's gonna be tough,” said Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, who passed for 247 yards. “We knew that they were gonna be ready