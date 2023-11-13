Police fail to attend nearly 80pc of shoplifting cases

Matt Hood, Co-op’s managing director, says it is crucial that police honour their commitment to clamp down on retail crime - Jon Super

Police are failing to show up in almost four-fifths of cases where shop workers have detained criminals who were looting from stores.

New figures from Co-op reveal that retail crime is worsening ahead of the crucial festive season, amid growing concern over police inaction.

The convenience store said it has experienced almost 300,000 incidents of shoplifting, abuse, violence and anti-social behaviour this year across its 2,400 stores – up 43pc year-on-year.

This marked a step-up from July, when cases were up 35pc year-on-year, and when 175,000 incidents had been recorded.

Co-op bosses warned this “upward trajectory” suggested the festive season could mean a further increase in shoplifting and attacks on staff. The convenience store has also seen a rise in hate-related crime, including homophobic, racist and misogynistic abuse of workers.

Matt Hood, Co-op Food managing director, said it was crucial that police were attending these incidents, having made commitments to clamp down on retail crime.

Co-op’s latest figures revealed a failure among many forces to take the offences seriously. The data found that specialist teams in its stores had detained serious offenders almost 3,000 times this year. Police had not shown up in 76pc of those cases.

Mr Hood said: “We very urgently need to see it in action in our stores, so the desperate calls to the police from my front line colleagues are responded to and the criminals start to realise there are real consequences to their actions.”

Co-op chiefs suggested that offenders were becoming even more emboldened when they realised police were not attending these cases.

Paul Gerrard, Co-op’s director of public affairs, said: “That’s actually worse than us not detaining them in the first place, because it means those people are going to leave stores saying we knew the police weren’t going to turn up, and they didn’t. And even though Co-op security teams detained me, they still didn’t turn up.”

Industry group the British Retail Consortium said the latest figures were “the latest in a long line of evidence showing the urgent need for decisive action to tackle retail crime”.

Story continues

The BRC’s assistant director of business and regulation Graham Wynn, said: “The situation is clearly getting worse - thieves are becoming bolder and more aggressive.”

He said it was forcing retailers to have to spend an extra £700m on security staff, CCTV, security tags, and other anti-crime measures to try to keep crime rates down, adding this was “money that would be better spent lowering prices for customers”.

Major retailers have stepped up efforts to bring crime levels down, and earlier this year announced a partnership with police to try to pool data on serial offenders.

Under the “Project Pegasus” scheme, retailers including Co-op, John Lewis and Next have agreed to spend £840,000 to help fund a team that can comb through their CCTV footage and data to help identify criminals. The Home Office is providing £30,000 worth of funding to the project, which is part of the Retail Crime Action Plan, this financial year.

It comes as a survey of 100 retailers with turnover of over £100m by Retail Economics and security firm Thruvision claims the wider retail industry could be facing losses of as much as £3.2bn from staff stealing stock this year amid a wave of theft from shops, warehouses and distribution centres.

Rising employee theft has been blamed on rising cost of living pressures, which has caused a rise in theft on grocery and small items, as well as organised criminals targeting retailers’ warehouses and supply chains and a perception that police will do little to help – leading crimes to go unreported.

“We’ve had anecdotes of fires being set off in distribution centres, for example, so that it triggers this mass exit of employees, and that enables these organised gangs, or these people employed by gangs to steal stock in those moments,” said Nicholas Found, senior consultant at Retail Economics.

The total value of retail sales in the UK is just under £440bn, according to British Retail Consortium (BRC) figures.

A spokesman for the Home Office said: Shoplifting is a blight on our communities. It damages businesses, hurts our high streets and the Policing Minister has made clear that police should be taking a zero-tolerance approach.

“The Retail Crime Action Plan will drive down criminal behaviour and improve public confidence in the police response when it does occur. It will see police attending more crime scenes, patrolling badly affected areas and pursuing all reasonable lines of enquiry to catch more perpetrators.”