One injured after St. Catharines explosion, fire at industrial facility

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — St. Catharines Fire Services Chief says one person has been seriously injured after explosions and a fire at a hazardous waste facility in St. Catharines, Ont.

Dave Upper says crews responded to a working fire at Ssonix Products 2010 Inc. at 20 Keefer Road just after 6:30 a.m. that has also spread to an industrial building to its east.

He says a male employee at the facility is suffering of "significant burns," and he has been taken to hospital.

Upper says says there are reports of multiple explosions continuing at the facility for about 45 minutes after the fire crews arrived on scene.

A neighbourhood north of the facility has been evacuated due to a "black plume" of smoke blowing toward the area.

The fire department says the Ministry of Environment, the Office of the Fire Marshal, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority and a hazmat remediation team have all been contacted and will be attending the fire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12,2023.

The Canadian Press