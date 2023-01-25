Police escort Iowa City High basketball team from game after 'racially charged' comment

Monday night's boys basketball game between Iowa City High and Fairfield High School abruptly ended after an unspecified official made a "racially charged" comment toward City High's coach, according to a statement issued by the school district.

City High coach Brennan Swayzer, who is Black, declined to comment on the incident, but City High and the Iowa City Community School District released a joint statement to students, staff and families in the community.

"The Iowa City Community School District never condones racism. We stand by our students and staff of color," the statement from City High principal John Bacon and Iowa City Community School District superintendent Matt Degner said. "We are also addressing an incident of physical aggression and helping our students learn better ways to handle a volatile situation."

The statement continued: "Due to the unsafe environment within the gym, our coaches decided to remove our student-athletes."

The Little Hawks left the court shortly after the incident and the team received a police escort to the locker room, to the bus and out of Fairfield, according to the district's statement. The game ended in the fourth quarter with Fairfield leading 77-63, according to the box score on Iowa Bound.

Iowa City High players stand as the national anthem is performed during a Class 4A high school boys basketball game against Iowa City West, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

Chris Cuellar of the Iowa High School Athletic Association said the organization was unable to comment on the incident on Tuesday afternoon. Fairfield athletic director Jeff Courtight wasn't immediately available for comment.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Iowa City High team leaves court after 'racially charged' remark