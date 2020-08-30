Two rave organisers in south Wales fined £10,000 under new Covid-19 rules

Two organisers at an illegal rave that attracted an estimated 3,000 people have been handed fixed penalty notices for £10,000, South Wales police have said.

The enforcement action came as police forces across England and Wales received dozens of reports of illegal gatherings over the weekend and seized sound systems, as the new rules imposing fines on organisers came into force.

Officers are still at the scene in Banwen, West Glamorgan, and about 1,000 people remained at the site on Sunday evening, the force said.

It added that some music equipment had been removed after a section 63 notice was issued and a number of section 59 orders have been issued for people using their vehicles in an anti-social manner.

Officers in West Midlands, Essex, Norfolk and West Yorkshire, as well as south Wales, dealt with reports of unlicensed music events and the flouting of lockdown restrictions at house and street parties, though most forces said they would seek to remind people of their responsibilities before imposing fines.

The restrictions, in place since Friday, were prompted by repeated incidents of illegal raves during lockdown, which the home secretary, Priti Patel, said represented “the most serious breaches of social distancing restrictions”.

The rules allow for the imposition of £10,000 fines on organisers and an initial fine of £100 for anyone who attends such events without a face covering, doubling with each offence to a maximum of £3,200.

In south Wales, Ch Supt Simon Belcher said: “This type of illegal gathering is totally unacceptable and we are aware of the concerns it is causing for the local community.

“It has been estimated there are up to 3,000 people at the gathering who have apparently travelled from across the UK and we are looking at all pieces of legislation as to what action can be undertaken safely.”

He said unlawfully parked cars “will be dealt with” and people who arrive at the event would be turned away.

Meanwhile in Norfolk police broke up an overnight illegal rave in Thetford forest where more than 500 people had gathered.

Dozens of officers, some holding protective shields, faced off with the revellers, and bottles and cans were thrown at officers as they entered the site.

Paramedics were also called to the scene following reports a man had become unwell. There did not appear to have been any arrests and police dismantled the sound system.

“I understand people shouldn’t gather in groups of above 30 but people are itching to socialise and have a night out,” one reveller told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“People don’t want violence. We’ve come here to socialise and then clear up after ourselves.”

Police in the West Midlands said they had dealt with about 90 reports from the public about possible breaches of restrictions by Sunday morning, but that “we’ve not had to use our enforcement powers”.

The force said the weekend had so far “been dominated by reports of house parties, rather than the really big gatherings we’ve seen earlier in recent weeks”.

West Yorkshire police said a man was arrested and fined after DJing at a street party on Wepener Mount, Harehills on Saturday. Five other people at the gathering were fined.

Essex police seized thousands of pounds-worth of equipment before an unlicensed music event the force said was due to take place in Harlow on Saturday afternoon.

The risk of coronavirus transmission tends to be lower outside than indoors, but raves pose specific risks, Dr Stephen Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds, said in June. “You’re exerting yourself, meaning that you have a higher respiration rate; you’re in close proximity and you may have been taking drugs or drinking alcohol, meaning your awareness of physical distancing will be reduced.”

The Metropolitan Police Federation chairman, Ken Marsh, said the new rules “could be good for areas outside London, but it means absolutely nothing to us here”.

“People just set up a music box in the middle of the street and say ‘it’s not mine’. It’s utter nonsense,” he said.