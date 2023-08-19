Police in Edmonton say people were injured following clashes at Eritrean festival

EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton say after authorities withdrew a permit for an Eritrean event due to safety concerns, an altercation broke out at another site and multiple people were injured.

Police say they attended a demonstration in the city's west end on Saturday in relation to the Eritrean festival that was scheduled to take place in a field in that area.

They say officers worked closely with organizers of both groups ahead of time to "support citizens in their right to peaceful assembly" and "ensure public safety for both the festival and demonstration attendees."

But they say "rising tensions" became evident and in the interest of public safety, the police, in collaboration with the City of Edmonton, withdrew the festival's permit.

Demonstrators and festival organizers dispersed, police say, but the event relocated and an altercation took place between both groups where one person was assaulted with an object and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say ten additional people involved in the altercation were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"Police remained at this second location to ensure public safety for both parties. Demonstrators and festival attendees have since dispersed and no additional injuries or concerns have been reported at this time," says a police news release.

Police also say no officers were injured, no arrests have been made, but they are continuing to investigate.

Earlier this month, clashes at an Eritrean festival in a Toronto park sent nine people to hospital and triggered deployment of the police force's riot squad.

Demonstrators opposed to the event claimed it supports the government of Eritrea, which human rights groups have called one of the most oppressive regimes in the world.

The following day, police said demonstrators opposed to Festival Eritrea gathered at the Sheraton Hotel where the festival was holding an event.

They said the protest turned aggressive when some people threw water bottles at officers.

Eritrea won independence from Ethiopia three decades ago. Since then, the small Horn of Africa nation has been led by President Isaias Afwerki, who has never held an election. Millions of residents have fled the country in order to avoid conditions such as forced military conscription.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press