Police dog attack leaves woman with life-changing injuries

Jessica Mae Andrew was hospitalised with injuries to her leg and foot that included a fractured bone. Her injuries required skin grafts as well as reconstructive surgery. ( Wil Crisp and Karla Hunter)

An investigation has been launched into a police dog attack on a 28-year-old woman that left her with life-changing injuries.

The incident, which occurred during an operation to shut down an illegal rave in the outskirts of Bristol, has exacerbating concerns about the frequency that police are using force on members of the public amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

It resulted in the hospitalisation of Jessica Mae Andrew with injuries to her leg and foot that included a fractured bone. The injuries required skin grafts, muscle grafts, and reconstructive surgery.

“I was dancing when I was attacked with no warning at all," Andrew told The Independent.

“I didn’t even know it was there. The dog came out of nowhere, grabbed me by the thigh and pulled me to the floor.

“I was screaming in pain and the dog bit through my thigh muscle and tore out fat. ”

She added: "After biting through my thigh, it let go then and started to maul me again - this time biting my calf and foot where it did the most damage. “It bit through right to bone. I had a gaping hole in my calf bigger than my fist – with the bone exposed.

“The dog was totally out-of-control. It was traumatising. It tore through my boots – it felt like it was on me for around three to four minutes.”

Andrews says she was not behaving in a threatening or violent way prior to the attack. “I saw that the police were about to shut the party down and I just wanted to have one last dance before it ended,” she said.

“My next surgery isn’t going to be until next year. The doctors are going to try and get my leg back into some sort of shape, but they have already told me that it’s never going to be the same again.

“I want to stop this happening to anyone else ever again in the future. An attack dog is a horrific weapon. Bringing a dog like that into the building was completely inappropriate.”

Kevin Blowe, coordinator of the police monitoring group Netpol, said: “The police need to justify why they thought it was appropriate to bring police dogs there.

“Using force in these circumstances without being able to justify why it's necessary is potentially unlawful.

“If you go back to April, there are many examples of the police, interpreting the new powers that they've been given in an incredibly arbitrary and disproportionate manner.”

The investigation into the police dog attack on Andrew comes amid rising concerns about police officers using disproportionate force on members of the public.

Last month, the human rights organisation Liberty revealed that UK police forces deployed force against members of the public, on average, 12.5 percent more frequently during lockdown, despite crime rates being lower.

It found that there were 163,749 recorded instances of use of force from April to June compared with 145,543 from January to March.

Blowe claims that, even in cases where the use of disproportionate force has been clearly identified, officers are rarely held accountable for their actions due to problems with the complaints and disciplinary process.

“These kind of things rarely end up with a police officer being held accountable.

“We still have a situation where police officers are not necessarily being disciplined for their actions – and this means that the we aren’t seeing any improvements in the way that force is used by police officers.”

Avon and Somerset police is currently investigating the dog attack on Andrew and will submit its findings to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, according to a statement seen by The Independent.

"That process is ongoing and will include reviewing body worn footage. Our final report will be provided to the IOPC," it said.

Riot police wait outside the warehouseWil Crisp and Karla Hunter

Avon and Somerset declined to comment on whether the dog was under control and whether police officers failed to give Andrew a warning before the dog attacked her.

The police force said: “We're investigating and therefore don't think it is appropriate to comment further while that process is ongoing”.

Andrew’s solicitor, Iain Gould of DPP Law, said the incident raises real concerns about police misuse of the powers of violence.

"There appears to be no justification at all for the dog in this case either being instructed or allowed to bite Jess, compounded by the lack of care and control displayed by the Police handler who allowed his dog to maintain its attack on Jess for so long.

“My client has effectively been maimed for life, for attending a dance party.”

Speaking on Facebook Live after the operation to shut down the illegal rave, Avon and Somerset chief constable Andy Marsh said violence, threats and intimidation were directed towards police officers as they tried to stop the party.

“There were missiles thrown, bottles, punches, kicks, fireworks fired at officers. All sorts of really significant violence,” he said.

He added: “Anyone who used violence towards police officers, wherever they come from, we will hunt them down, arrest them and bring them to justice.”

Mohammed Qasim, a visiting research fellow in criminology at the London School of Economics, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a significant expansion of police powers and, in some cases, these new powers are not being used responsibly.

“Now more than ever police need to be careful that when they use force it is justified and it is proportionate.

“There is a real danger that the increased use of force against members of the public could undermine trust in the police and amplify negative perceptions of police officers.”

