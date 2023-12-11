Police detain 'person of interest' in killing of Detroit synagogue president

A person of interest has been detained in the killing of Samantha Woll. Photo courtesy of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue/Facebook

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Police in Detroit said a suspect in the killing of a local synagogue president has been detained.

The Detroit Police Department announced the development in the Oct. 21 killing of Samantha Woll, the head of the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue, Sunday night, saying that a "person of interest" was in custody.

No further information was disclosed to the public "to ensure the integrity of this ongoing investigation," it said.

Woll, 40, was found stabbed to death on Oct. 21 near her Lafayette Park home, where authorities believe the crime occurred.

Her death came two weeks after Israel launched its war against Hamas in Gaza, sparking worries that it was motivated by anti-Semitism, though police have said there is no evidence that Woll's killing was a hate crime.

Last month, Detroit police arrested a suspect in the case, but the unidentified person was released 72 hours later without being charged.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan has offered a cash reward of up to $15,000 for information about Woll's killing.