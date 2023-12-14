One person missing after explosion at south Wales industrial estate

Photograph: @Jo_Reggelt

One person is unaccounted for, at least one building has been destroyed and a major incident was declared after an explosion at an industrial estate in south Wales.

Flames and smoke were seen after a fire broke out at a property on Severn Road, Treforest industrial estate, at about 7pm on Wednesday.

The two-storey building was “totally alight” and “at risk of collapse”, south Wales fire and rescue service said.

Three people were treated at the scene before they were discharged, a Welsh ambulance service spokesperson said.

At about 11.45pm, emergency services said they were “standing down” from the high alert.

The force said emergency services remain at the scene.

Roads around the estate have been closed and are expected to remain closed into Thursday morning. Residents living nearby have been told to keep their windows and doors shut.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University health board said: “Our emergency departments are now standing down from their high alert following this evening’s incident at Treforest industrial estate.

“Please continue to make appropriate use of urgent care services to ensure those that most need our care can receive it in a timely way.”

Deputy Chief fire officer Dewi Rose said: “At 7.05pm this evening south Wales fire and rescue service responded to repeat calls about an explosion at Mindset Gym, Rizla House, Severn Road on Treforest industrial estate, Pontypridd.

“SWFRS currently has 16 pumping appliances, a number of special appliances and officers in attendance. The latest from the scene is that the building, a large multi-use use two storey, commercial premises, is totally alight and at risk of collapse.

“Our partners from south Wales Police, WAST, Wales & West Utilities, NRW, RCTCBC, CTMUHB and National Grid are supporting us to deal with the incident, and at the moment our focus is firmly fixed on the emergency response.”

A Welsh ambulance service spokesperson earlier said it had sent 10 emergency ambulances, seven rapid response vehicles and the hazardous area response team to the scene.

Karl Johnson, a local councillor, told Sky News he understands the incident occurred at Mindset Functional Fitness, with the front of the building “completely destroyed” and a nearby car dealership also potentially affected.

Fellow councillor Andrew Morgan wrote on X: “There is a significant fire on the Treforest Industrial Estate, emergency services are on the scene … please avoid the area”.

Bus operator Stagecoach in South Wales said its 132 and 120 services are unable to serve Rhydyfelin and Hawthorn on their return journey due to the incident in Pontypridd.

The manager of a nearby Esso garage, Krishnaraj Nadarajah, 40, told the BBC he contacted the fire service and shut off the pumps at the station.

He described hearing a “massive explosion”.

Nadarajah added: “It felt like it was an earthquake or something. We went outside and there was a fire starting to build up, it was a huge fire and smoke.”

Jonny Foxhall, 36, the owner of nearby music venue the Green Rooms, told the PA news agency: “Our front door was flung open so we went out to see what had happened.

“We could see a smoke cloud and an orange glow from above the treeline quickly followed by flames.”

He added: “To feel the shock wave from the explosion is something I’ve never experienced before.”