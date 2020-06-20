Police dealing with 'serious incident' in Reading park

Police are dealing with an "incident" at the site where Black Lives Matter protests took place earlier in Reading.

It is not clear whether the incident is related to the protest.

Thames Valley Police tweeted: "We are aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading. Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident."

The leader of Reading Council, Councillor Jason Brock, tweeted: "Concerning reports from Reading town centre - please stay clear of the area as Police are dealing with a serious incident."

Reports on social media suggest several air ambulances are at the scene.