Police dealing with incident in Scottish city of Glasgow

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Emergency services in Scotland are dealing with an incident in Glasgow that has closed off one of the city's streets, police said in a statement on Twitter.

"Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow," the statement from Greater Glasgow Police said.

"The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)