Horror crash claims fourth victim after teen dies in hospital days later

A fourth teenager has died after a car ploughed into a tree in a horror crash earlier this week.

Nathan Cartwright, 18, became the fourth victim of the smash, which happened in Kingswinford, West Midlands, on Tuesday evening when a Skoda Fabia ploughed into a tree.

Driver Joshua Parkes, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with Lucy Tibbetts, 16, and another 16-year-old.

On Sunday it emerged that Nathan, who was a front seat passenger in the car, had died in hospital as a result of his injuries - four days after the collision.

Nathan Cartwright died in hospital following a collision on Bromley Lane, Kingswinford earlier this week.

Tributes have poured in to the youngsters, with dozens of bouquets of flowers and balloons left at the scene of the crash.

Hundreds of mourners also attended a balloon release to remember those killed and injured in the smash.

In a statement issued by police, Lucy's mum said last week: “Our beautiful baby has been taken from us.

“You were an inspiration Lulu, you made us smile when you yourself found it so hard to... not just a daughter, a true friend. Rest in Peace, no one can hurt you now.”

Lucy Tibbetts, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

West Midlands Police previously said officers had seen the vehicle moments before the crash but did not speak with the occupants or pursue it.

A GoFundMe page set up by Lucy's sister Kaya has so far raised more than £4,900 for her funeral arrangements and a memorial bench.

A fundraiser has also been set up to raise money for funeral arrangements for Josh – with a target of raising £3,000.

PC Chris Ridge, from the force's collision investigation unit, previously said: “This is a devastating time for the families of those involved, and we have specially trained officers who are supporting them through this difficult time.

“The loss of these young lives is shocking and deeply upsetting for all involved. All families wish to have their privacy respected at this difficult time.

“We’re still working through a number of lines of investigation as we try to understand what happened and why.”

