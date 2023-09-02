Police, coroner investigating after body found in Saint John River

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Police in New Brunswick are investigating the discovery of a body along the Saint. John River.

City police offered few details about the body, which was discovered on Friday at around 1 p.m.

They say a fisher found the body in the river, just north of the city's famed Reversing Falls.

Police offered no details about the person's name, age or gender.

The cause of death was not provided but police say an autopsy will be performed.

The force's Major Crime Unit, and the province's coroner, will continue to investigate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press