Police continue to question woman as tributes left to girl, 8, killed in Wimbledon school party crash

Police are continuing to question a woman about a car crash at a school in southwest London that killed an eight-year-old girl - after tributes were left at the scene.

A total of 16 people were treated for injuries and 12 were taken to hospital following the incident on Thursday at The Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon during a garden party to celebrate the end of the school year.

A woman aged in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

The driver stopped at the scene after the crash, the Metropolitan Police said.

A police cordon was no longer in place on Friday at the scene, where flowers and tributes have been placed next to the school entrance.

One tribute left at the scene said: "To the Study and parents. So sorry for this tragic loss to the school and the family. Forever in our thoughts."

Another read: "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all on this tragic day."

Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, was among those who laid flowers at the school.

He told reporters: "We feel closely associated with the community.

"What a tragic incident. We just offer our heartfelt sympathies to all affected."

The school said it was "profoundly shocked by the tragic accident" and "devastated that it has claimed the life of one of our young pupils as well as injuring several others".

A statement on its website added: "Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time.

"It is still far too soon to fully understand what happened, but we are well aware of the significant impact this dreadful event will have on our pupils and their families.

"Their welfare remains our top priority and we will be doing everything we can to support them, especially those who suffered injuries."

The independent school is for girls aged four to 11 and sits on Wimbledon Common, just a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as it hosts the world-famous tennis tournament.

It is understood the car hit the area of the school which is used by the younger girls, who are aged between four and eight.

Green netting has been put up to cover where the building was damaged in the crash, while a cracked concrete slab and wooden debris could be seen in the school garden on Friday.