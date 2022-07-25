Police confirm multiple victims in British Columbia shootings

Image shows an RCMP sign

Police have confirmed multiple victims in an early morning shooting spree in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

Emergency alerts issued shortly after 06:00 local time (11:00 GMT) warned of "multiple shooting scenes" in downtown Langley, a city about 25 miles east of Vancouver.

A lone suspect has been taken into custody.

Police did not identify a motive in what remains an active investigation.

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) spokesperson said there had been "several victims" in Monday's attack, but did not immediately say how many.

The victims were homeless and police believe the attack was targeted.

Roads in the area have been closed as the investigation continues.