Police confirm 23 arrests after animal rights campaigners delay 175th Grand National

Corach Rambler won the 175th Grand National on Saturday after the race was delayed by a protest from animal welfare campaigners that resulted in 23 people being arrested.

The Aintree steeplechase is among the world's most famous races but also has many detractors, with concerns over the number of horses that suffer serious injuries or die from falls.

Two horses died at the Liverpool course in earlier races during this week's Grand National Festival. Two horses also died during the 2022 showpiece race.

Protests were expected this year, and they manifested in an attempt by a large number of activists to gain access to the course before the main event.

Police and security swiftly move to halt the progress of the protesters, and race was held up for less than 15 minutes.

Merseyside Police revealed that 23 arrests had been made, with more set to follow as the operation continues.

In a statement, the force said: "We are continuing to work with The Jockey Club and other partners to keep people safe during the Grand National Festival.

"We are aware of people who planned to protest at today's event. This has been factored into our plans. We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly."

After the protest drama, pre-race favourite Corach Rambler lived up to that billing by timing the finish to perfection as the earlier leader Mister Coffey faltered.

Corach Rambler finished ahead of Vanillier, with third place going to Gaillard Du Mesnil, after a number of horses fell during the race.

Winning jockey Derek Fox, celebrating his second Grand National triumph after a 2017 victory on One For Arthur, told ITV after the race the credit had to go to Corach Rambler.

"He is just a phenomenal horse. I can't believe it," Fox said.

"He normally gets his head up a wee bit, but today he travelled everywhere. He is the cleverest horse. He is so intelligent."