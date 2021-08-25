Police ‘confident’ they have found suspect in double murder investigation

Police say they have found a man wanted in connection with two murders in Westminster on a canal barge in west London with serious injuries.

Lee Peacock was seen at North Wembley station on the evening of August 19, the same evening that a man and a woman were found dead.

Officers are “confident” they found the 49-year-old at just before 6pm on Wednesday in a canal barge near Ferrymead Avenue in Ealing as part of an ongoing investigation.

The man has sustained serious injuries, which are believed were self-inflicted.

London Ambulance Service paramedics and the London Air Ambulance were called and the man was transported to hospital where his condition is believed to be life-threatening.

Jerome Crescent in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and the incident was referred to the police watchdog which has indicated it will be conducting an independent investigation

On August 19 at 9.30pm, police were called to an address in Ashbridge Street, Westminster, where Sharon Pickles, 45, was pronounced dead.

At 2.15am on Friday, Clinton Ashmore, 59, was pronounced dead at an address in nearby Jerome Crescent.

The Metropolitan Police said both had died from a stab wound to the neck and the two incidents were being treated as linked.

Detectives issued an appeal on Friday for information about Peacock, who they wanted to locate and speak to about the murders.

Police believe he knew both Ms Pickles and Mr Ashmore.