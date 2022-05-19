Police conclude Partygate investigation into Downing Street gatherings

Peter Walker, Heather Stewart and Vikram Dodd
The Metropolitan police have completed their investigation into lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, and issued a total of 126 fixed-penalty notices, the force has announced.

Boris Johnson had not yet received notice of any more fines, No 10 sources said. He received one fixed-penalty notice last month, for attending his own birthday party. His wife, Carrie, is also not among those to be fined again, it is understood.

The Met said it had imposed fines for events on eight dates. However, on several of these, more than one event took place. The Met said that of the 12 events referred to it for investigation, “all resulted or will do so in a FPN being issued”.

While Johnson receiving just one fine would seemingly limit the prospect of moves by Tory MPs to oust him, he now faces publication of the full report into illicit gatherings by the senior civil servant Sue Gray, which officials say will be published next week.

A brief, interim version of Gray’s report was published, but the full details were delayed for the police investigation. Gray has had access to significant amounts of information including photos of events, thought it seems unlikely these will be released.

Of the 126 fines, 53 involved men and 73 women, with some people receiving more than one fixed-penalty notice. The Met has not identified any of the people fined, although Downing Street pledged to say if Johnson or the cabinet secretary, Simon Case, were penalised.

The Met’s acting deputy commissioner, Helen Ball, said that 28 people had received multiple penalties, ranging from two to five fines each. She said 97 fines had so far been paid, and none of those outstanding were beyond the 28-day period people have to pay.

Ball said police had no objection to the full Gray report now being released.

Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were among people fined for attending a brief birthday party for the prime minister in the cabinet room on 19 June 2020.

Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, said the concluded investigation showed Downing Street “was fined more times for breaking Covid laws than any other address in the country”.

He said: “It exposes a shocking level of criminality at the heart of Johnson’s No 10. It beggars belief that Conservative MPs are allowing our great country to be run by a prime minister who broke the law then repeatedly lied about it.”

The eight dates for which fines have been issued are:

  • 20 May 2020, when “bring your own booze” drinks were held in the Downing Street garden.

  • 18 June 2020, when a party was held to mark the departure of a No 10 private secretary.

  • 19 June, the date of Johnson’s birthday party, for which he was fined.

  • 13 November 2020, when a leaving do was held for adviser Lee Cain as well as a party in the No 10 flat.

  • 17 December 2020 when several parties were held, including one to mark the departure of Covid taskforce boss Kate Josephs.

  • 18 December, the date of the “cheese and wine” gathering which led to the resignation of Allegra Stratton.

  • 14 January 2021, when gatherings were held to mark the departure of two private secretaries, as revealed by Sue Gray.

  • 16 April, the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, when two parties were held, one of which culminated in Wilfred Johnson’s swing being broken.

In its statement, the Met said that while it did not routinely investigate historical Covid breaches, it would do so if there was evidence those involved knew they were breaking rules, where the case was clear, and “where not investigating would significantly undermine the legitimacy of the law”.

The investigation saw 12 detectives work through 345 documents, including emails, door logs, diary entries and witness statements, 510 photographs and CCTV images and 204 questionnaires.

Ball said: “There is no doubt that the pandemic impacted all of us in so many ways and strong feelings and opinions have been expressed on this particular issue.

“When Covid regulations were introduced, the Met was clear that whilst we would not routinely investigate breaches of regulations retrospectively, there may be occasions when it would be appropriate to do so.

“The information that we received with regard to the alleged breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall was sufficient to reach our criteria to begin such an investigation.

“Our investigation was thorough and impartial and was completed as quickly as we could, given the amount of information that needed to be reviewed and the importance of ensuring that we had strong evidence for each FPN referral.

“This investigation is now complete.”

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We