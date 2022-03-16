Police concerned for three boys missing from Lake District village

Logan Gray, nine, Kye Hollingworth, 13, and Harley Anderton, 14, missing from Witherslack since Tuesday





Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of three boys who are missing from a remote village in the Lake District.

Officers are urgently searching for Logan Gray, nine, Kye Hollingworth, 13, and Harley Anderton, 14, after they disappeared from Witherslack on Tuesday.

Police said the three were believed to be together, and they are investigating possible sightings in the local area.

Cumbria constabulary appealed for anyone who has information on their whereabouts to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 117 of 15 March, or online.

Logan is 4ft, has short brown hair and is described as of slim build. It is believed he may be wearing a grey jumper, white polo shirt, black trousers and black trainers.

Kye is 6ft, of large build and has short black curly hair. It is believed he may be wearing a black zip-up hoodie, a blue T-shirt, black shorts and black trainers.

Harley is 5ft 6in, of slim build, with short brown hair. It is believed he may be wearing a green jumper, black trousers and black trainers.

Witherslack is a village of 500 people at the southern tip of the Lake District. It sits between the foot of Lake Windermere and the northern side of Morecambe Bay.