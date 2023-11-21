Car found in search for four missing teenagers in Snowdonia

The teenagers are thought to have been in the Harlech and Porthmadog areas of Gwynedd, north Wales

A car has been found by police in the search for four missing teenagers in Snowdonia.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris went missing on Sunday morning while on a camping trip, and were last seen in a silver Ford Fiesta.

The teenagers are thought to have been in the Harlech and Porthmadog areas of Gwynedd, north Wales.

North Wales Police said on Tuesday: “Officers searching for four missing teenagers in the Porthmadog area have located the vehicle they were travelling in.

“Emergency services are currently at the location and the families of those involved have been kept updated.”

A coastguard helicopter searched the Glaslyn Nature Reserve at 4.30am on Tuesday, but later returned to base.

The Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue also searched for the teenagers’ vehicle on Monday, but were unable to locate it.

Chris Lloyd, the chairman of the rescue team, said: “We were called out by North Wales Police early yesterday afternoon. Our first job was to look for any indication they were on the mountain.

“We deployed two or three teams to drive around all the carparks. We cannot find the car. We are still actively looking for it and are continuing to search. We don’t have specific area where to search.”

Crystal Owen, the mother of Harvey, told the BBC she was heading to north Wales to be closer to the search operation.

Ms Owen said she was unaware her son had gone camping and that she was desperate for further information.

She said: “If I’d have known [where he was going] I wouldn’t have let him due to the winter weather conditions.

“They are all sensitive, intelligent lads and we are just hoping they parked up, got lost and are OK.”

