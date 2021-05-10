Police comb field as Julia James murder investigation continues

Dozens of police have been seen painstakingly combing a field, as the murder investigation into the death of PCSO Julia James continues.

Officers in Aylesham, Kent, used poles to search through undergrowth in the field and beside a lane on Monday.

Elsewhere in the village, a row of houses is cordoned off and a forensic van was seen driving away from the scene.

PCSO Julia James (Kent Police/PA)

Ms James, 53, was found dead in Akholt Wood near her home in Snowdown, Kent, on April 27.

Kent Police arrested a man in his 20s from the Canterbury area on Friday, and detectives were granted a 36-hour extension to his detention, lasting until Monday evening.

Large numbers of police, from several forces, have been in Aylesham on Monday as the probe continues.

Ms James was found dead in Akholt Wood near her home in Snowdown last month (Michael Drummond/PA)

The searches have been taking place around a field less than two miles from Ms James’ home in the hamlet of Snowdown.

Ms James, described as “fiercely loyal” by her family, died from serious head injuries while out walking her dog.