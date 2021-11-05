Police close case of delivery driver shot multiple times citing lack of information

Nader Ahmadirad, who was shot seven times in what police said was a case of mistaken identity, has been told by Coquitlam RCMP his case has been closed. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

A DoorDash driver who survived a hail of bullets during a surprise attack in Coquitlam earlier this year says his case has been quietly closed by Coquitlam RCMP because police have run out of leads.

Through an interpreter, Nader Ahmadirad said the disappointing news came in an email.

"The email said we did not find any new information and we closed the case," he said. "I was surprised to hear the news that police stopped the investigation of these highly dangerous individuals."

Ahmadirad was shot seven times, suffering wounds in the face, arm and side, when four men with guns surrounded him after he pulled up to a home in the 1400-block of Kingston Street in January of this year.

No arrests were ever made.

Police later told him they found 40 bullets at the scene.

CBC contacted Coquitlam RCMP to confirm Ahmadirad's information but did not receive a response by publication time.

Ahmadirad said police earlier described the incident as a case of mistaken identity, telling him he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

He was also told at least one of the men involved is known to police.

A car found burning in the 3500 block of Gislason Avenue shortly after the shooting is believed to be connected.

Ahmadirad immigrated to Canada from Iran in 2018 hoping for a more peaceful life for his family. He said they had just recently moved to Coquitlam when the shooting happened.

"Unfortunately, at the beginning of my settlement to this city this horrible event happened to me and unfortunately I have not seen justice," he said.